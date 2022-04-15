Celestial Eson Revealed as Antagonist of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT

Disney Parks guests can already help the Guardians fo the Galaxy deal with the Collector over at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure. However, things at EPCOT are going to be a little bit… bigger. Marvel has revealed that the antagonist of the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will be the Celestial known as Eson.

When Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opens at EPCOT at the Walt Disney World

Visitors hoping to explore and learn a little bit about the first-ever other-worldly pavilion in the area will get more than they expected when Eson, a Celestial that has been watching Earth for eons, makes a startling appearance.

The Celestial is looking “to right a wrong in a big way,” and the Guardians of the Galaxy — Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot — step in to help save the day. But, they can’t do it alone and need our help to stop him from completing his grand plan.

While Marvel didn’t have a whole lot of details to reveal regarding Eson’s plan, they did promise “some rockin’ tunes along the way.”

More on Eson:

The name might not be familiar, but Eson has actually appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before.

A former wielder of the Power Stone, Eson appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy and can be seen using the stone to level a planet.

and can be seen using the stone to level a planet. Conversely, in the comics, Eson actually assisted the Avengers in defending Earth from the Dark Celestials in the “Final Host” story arc.

More on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind:

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a brand new, family-thrill coaster developed by Disney Imagineers just for this attraction.

It’s a “story coaster” that will amaze guests as it rotates 360 degrees throughout the attraction so the focus is always on the action, and additionally will feature a reverse launch on a coaster, never before seen in Disney Parks.

It is also one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world, which means it lives up to and matches the enormous scale of adventures of the Guardians of the Galaxy films,

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will open on May 27th at EPCOT.