Imagineer Zach Riddley Showcases New Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Cast Member Costumes

As we get closer to the opening of EPCOT’s newest attraction, Walt Disney Imagineering’s Zach Riddley has taken to social media once again, this time sharing the outfits that Cast Members will be wearing when the attraction opens next month.

What’s Happening:

Earlier today, Walt Disney Imagineering Site Portfolio Executive Zach Riddley took to Instagram once again, this time showcasing the costumes that Cast Members who will be working at the new attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Riddley captioned the photoset: “Today, we were able to reveal to our EPCOT Cast the new costumes that our Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Cast Members will be wearing as they invite us to experience the Wonders of Xandar. Like all our experiences, our Cast have a role in our story. In this experience our Cast will be emissaries of Xandar as members of the Nova Corps, helping Guests along their adventure through the attraction. The costumes pull from style, color and iconography we have only gotten glimpses of within the Nova Corps and the world of Xandar. Now we get to step into this world for the very first time. This is yet another milestone in our journey that is leading to May 27th as we are thrilled to be opening this attraction for our Guests soon!

In the brand-new attraction, the people from the planet Xandar are coming to Earth and creating the first “other-world” showcase at EPCOT – the Wonders of Xandar pavilion. We know we’ll learn more about their technology and culture as we move through the pavilion, and discover how our two worlds are similar in so many ways.

The Guardians of the Galaxy are on their way to EPCOT, and we better be ready for an intergalactic chase through time and space. It all begins May 27th when Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind releases its awesome mixtape of an attraction to the world.