Registration Open for Annual Passholder Previews for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT

As of this morning, annual passholders can reserve a preview day for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT.

What's Happening:

The preview dates are May 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 18, 19, 20, and 21.

The attraction officially opens to the general public on May 22, 2022.

The link to register can be found in emails sent to passholders.

Once you click the link, it will take you to a page that puts you in a waiting room.

You will then be able to select your date and time.

Disney will begin Cast Member previews for EPCOT's new 'Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind' rollercoaster on April 17 2022.