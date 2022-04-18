Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Soundtrack Revealed – 6 Possible Songs at Random

Disney Parks Blog revealed the soundtrack for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, which officially opens on May 27th at EPCOT.

(Disney/Marvel)

What’s Happening:

  • Before you experience Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind for the first time, you can familiarize yourself with all of the songs you might hear in the new attraction.
  • In the post, it’s revealed that more than 100 potential songs were tested aboard the Starjumpers’ onboard sound system, narrowed down to just six choices.
  • Like Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! at Disney California Adventure, the songs are randomized, so you don’t know which song you’re going to hear until the ride starts.
  • The songs included in the attraction are:
    • “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire
    • “Disco Inferno” by The Trammps
    • “Conga” by Miami Sound Machine
    • “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears
    • “I Ran” by A Flock of Seagulls
    • “One Way or Another” by Blondie
  • You can sample each song through Spotify below.
  • Also released today is a TikTok video showcasing the sound effects created for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

