Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Soundtrack Revealed – 6 Possible Songs at Random

Disney Parks Blog revealed the soundtrack for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, which officially opens on May 27th at EPCOT.
What’s Happening:
- Before you experience Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind for the first time, you can familiarize yourself with all of the songs you might hear in the new attraction.
- In the post, it’s revealed that more than 100 potential songs were tested aboard the Starjumpers’ onboard sound system, narrowed down to just six choices.
- Like Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! at Disney California Adventure, the songs are randomized, so you don’t know which song you’re going to hear until the ride starts.
- The songs included in the attraction are:
- “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire
- “Disco Inferno” by The Trammps
- “Conga” by Miami Sound Machine
- “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears
- “I Ran” by A Flock of Seagulls
- “One Way or Another” by Blondie
- You can sample each song through Spotify below.
- Also released today is a TikTok video showcasing the sound effects created for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.
Listen to the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind “Awesome Mix”
