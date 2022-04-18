Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Soundtrack Revealed – 6 Possible Songs at Random

Disney Parks Blog revealed the soundtrack for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, which officially opens on May 27th at EPCOT.

Before you experience Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind for the first time, you can familiarize yourself with all of the songs you might hear in the new attraction.

In the post, it's revealed that more than 100 potential songs were tested aboard the Starjumpers' onboard sound system, narrowed down to just six choices.

at The songs included in the attraction are: “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire “Disco Inferno” by The Trammps “Conga” by Miami Sound Machine “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears “I Ran” by A Flock of Seagulls “One Way or Another” by Blondie

You can sample each song through Spotify below.

Also released today is a TikTok video showcasing the sound effects created for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

