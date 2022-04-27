Disney Shares Quick Look At “Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind” Ride Experience

We are less than a month away from the official opening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, and a new video has been released teasing a bit of the experience that guests will enjoy when the attraction opens on May 27th.

What’s Happening:

As we get closer to the official opening of EPCOT’s newest attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind on May 27th, Disney has released a short video teasing the experience.

In it, we see Groot and Rocket as well as other portions of the experience before seeing the roller coaster vehicles moving backwards through a show scene.

In the brand-new attraction, the people from the planet Xandar are coming to Earth and creating the first “other-world” showcase at EPCOT – the Wonders of Xandar pavilion. We know we’ll learn more about their technology and culture as we move through the pavilion, and discover how our two worlds are similar in so many ways.

The video clip is short, but gives us an idea of a portion of the experience adding to what we already knew about the attraction.

More about Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind:

Six classic songs “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire “Disco Inferno” by The Trammps “Conga” by Miami Sound Machine “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears “I Ran” by A Flock of Seagulls “One Way or Another” by Blondie

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opens May 27th at EPCOT.