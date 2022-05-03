Disney Parks Teases Appearance of Scarlet Witch in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure

Disneyland has teased their latest Marvel Character encounter that guests will find in the newest land at Disney California Adventure, Avengers Campus, for a limited time starting this month.

What’s Happening:

A sneak peek of the latest character that will soon be spotted in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure has been teased via the DisneyParks TikTok account with the silhouette of Scarlet Witch approaching Avengers HQ at the park.

Announced days ago during Halfway to Halloween festivities, the appearance of Scarlet Witch also comes along with the addition of America Chavez (from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) to the newest land at the park. When the announcement came, it was also revealed that the appearance of Scarlet Witch would be for a limited time only, so those wishing to encounter the Marvel personality had better make their way to the Disneyland Resort

Avengers Campus is the newest themed land to open at Disney California Adventure, and though offering two exciting attractions, as well as delicious dining and numerous merchandise options, the land has garnered the most attention for its plethora of Marvel Character encounters.

About The Scarlet Witch:

Much more familiar to fans of the MCU, Wanda Maximoff made her film debut in the post-credits scene from Captain America: The Winter Soldier , before having a very big role to play in Avengers: Age of Ultron .

Most recently, she was the star of her own Disney+ series, WandaVision, in which she used her hex powers to seemingly resurrect her dead android husband, create two fake children for them and hold an entire town hostage.

in which she used her hex powers to seemingly resurrect her dead android husband, create two fake children for them and hold an entire town hostage. She is now set to serve as some assistance for Doctor Strange, who as we’ve seen in the trailers for the film, comes to Wanda looking for help with his current multiversal predicament.

