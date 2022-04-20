Photos/Video: Ant Man and the Miniature Flik’s Fun Fair at Avengers Campus

If you’ve been visiting Disney California Adventure for more than just the last three years, then you’ll be familiar with A Bug’s Land. This area of the park closed on September 4th, 2018, and is now home to Avengers Campus. This week, a new tribute to the former Flik’s Fun Fair was introduced, as both Ant Man and the Wasp have been carrying around the real Flik’s Fun Fair, in miniaturized form!

In the video below, Ant Man says that he shrunk A Bug’s Land down to keep it preserved so that everyone can relive their best memories:

