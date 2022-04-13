Disneyland Character Greetings Will Not Be Part of Disney Genie+ Service

Unlike their sister resort on the East Coast, Disneyland will not be giving guests the chance to meet characters through the premium Disney Genie+ service, according to the OC Register.
What’s Happening:
- In only a matter of days on Monday, April 18th, the Disneyland Resort will once again allow guests to interact with characters at the parks up close for photos and greetings (including hugs!) with more opportunities being added as the phased reintroduction progresses.
- However, unlike Walt Disney World where Character Meet and Greets can be accessed via Lightning Lane through the extra cost add-on service, Disney Genie+, The Disneyland Resort will reportedly NOT have any character interactions and meet and greets included as part of this service.
- At Walt Disney World, Disney Genie+ costs $15.00 per person, per day, and now includes character sightings at:
- Meet Mickey at the Town Square Theater
- Tiana and “a visiting princess” at Fairy Tale Hall in Fantasyland
- Cinderella and “a visiting princess” at Fairy Tale Hall in Fantasyland
- Meet Olaf at Celebrity Spotlight at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- At Disneyland Resort, over the course of the coming weeks as the reintroduction of character interactions begins, guests will have the opportunity to encounter their favorite Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar friends without purchasing the additional service.
- The Disney Genie+ service costs 20.00 per person, per day at the Disneyland Resort and gives access to the Lightning Lane service throughout Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. Lightning Lane gives guests priority access to the included attractions, including favorites like Space Mountain, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout!, Incredicoaster, Indiana Jones Adventure: Temple of the Forbidden Eye and countless other favorites. Individual Lightning Lane selections are also available, for another additional cost, at Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disneyland Park, and Radiator Springs Racers and WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure at Disney California Adventure.
- Reportedly, Fantasy Faire Royal Hall and Pixie Hollow will both bring back up-close character interactions, though it is unclear at this time additional up-close interaction locations will begin on April 18th. Marvel friends can be found throughout the new Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, while Pixar favorites can usually be found on or near Pixar Pier. Classic characters like Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy will likely be found throughout Town Square on Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland Park. However, we know they won’t be seen in the usual places throughout Mickey’s Toontown as that land has been closed for a radical refurbishment and won't reopen until 2023.
