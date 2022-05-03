Photos: “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Takes Over AMC Theatres at Disney Springs

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters this Friday, May 6th, and the AMC Theatres at Disney Springs are already decked out for the debut of Marvel’s latest blockbuster.

The character posters for the film line the entryway to the AMC Theatres.

There’s even a step and repeat with the logo for the film.

As night falls, the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness logo is projected onto the building:

More on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness:

In Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness , the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters this Friday, May 6th, 2022.