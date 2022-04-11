New “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness” Featurette and Character Posters Released

As we get closer to the highly-anticipated premiere of Marvel Studios latest film, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, the acclaimed studio has released not only new character posters for the film, but a whole new featurette giving fans a glimpse of what they can expect when the movie debuts on May 6th.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Studios has released a new featurette giving fans a glimpse of what they can expect in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when the highly-anticipated new film hits theaters everywhere on May 6th.

when the highly-anticipated new film hits theaters everywhere on May 6th. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary. In the featurette, star Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange, shares, "It's pretty unfathomably exciting where we're going in this film. It's the most fantastic new phase of Marvel."

Elizabeth Olsen, who plays the powerful Scarlet Witch, notes, "In this story, we are leaping into different universes. But unlocking the Multiverse creates a big Pandora's box."

Excited about what's in store, Benedict Wong, who plays the Sorcerer Supreme Wong, states, "We're in unknown territory. I think audiences are going to be startled. These other realities invite a plethora of all these new characters."

"Telling this story was such a gigantic endeavor," reveals director Sam Raimi. "It had to be large because it had to not only paint a picture of our universe, but of multiple universes. It was a great opportunity to pair two of the most powerful Super Heroes together."

"It's got a sort of darker tone to it," states Cumberbatch, "and with Sam Raimi at the helm, you know he's a master of that."

Raimi adds, "We wanted the fans to go, 'Oh, how cool!' I mean that really was our goal. We wanted to give the fans what they wanted, just not exactly what they expected.”

Marvel Studios also shared new character posters featuring the cast of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that will be seen at theaters everywhere as we get closer to the debut of the film. Check them out!