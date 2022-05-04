More Details About New ‘Fantasmic!’ Sequence Coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney fans everywhere have been waiting for Fantasmic! to return to Disney's Hollywood Studios. It will make its debut later this year in 2022 with a new show sequence. There have also been some Disney characters announced that will be a part of this incredible show.

What's Happening:

Although an official opening date has not been given yet, Walt Disney World Fantasmic! will be returning to Disney's Hollywood Studios later this year in 2022.

Walt Disney World has announced that the show will make its return with a new show sequence featuring Disney characters such as Mulan Aladdin

There are sure to be heroic moments as well as new technical enhancements.

You won't want to miss the beautiful production on the water canvas where the forces of good and evil battle in Mickey's dream.

Fantasmic! has been closed at Disney's Hollywood Studios since the pandemic closure in July of 2020.

It was announced at Destination D23 that Disneyland Fantasmic! will also be returning next year.

