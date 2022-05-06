Pixar Putt Arrives in Chicago, Illinois on May 28th

The popular pop-up event, Pixar Putt, is on the move once again, with the next stop on the tour revealed to be the windy city of Chicago.

We’re so excited to be in Chicago this summer! Join us from May 28th – August 21st for some mini golf. Get tickets: https://t.co/CPgCC4G7Wd pic.twitter.com/VtpUDtry37 — Pixar Putt (@PixarPutt) May 6, 2022

What’s Happening:

Currently in place in San Antonio, TX

The event will be held until August 21st, 2022 at 600 E Grand Ave near the Chicago Navy Pier.

Tickets are available for purchase and advance booking is recommended. Tickets will only be available digitally through PixarPutt.com

The course features 18 fun and interactive holes inspired by the stories, characters, and icons from some of Disney and Pixar's most beloved films including: Toy Story The Incredibles Monsters, Inc. Finding Nemo Coco A Bug's Life Wall-E Inside Out

