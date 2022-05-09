New Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Commemorative Legacy Pavers Arrive on shopDisney

In honor of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, shopDisney has added six new designs to their charming assortment of commemorative tiles. Fans can choose from two tile sizes and several colorful icons representing their favorite vacation destination.

A favorite pastime of Disney vacationers was purchasing commemorative tiles etched with their family name and a special date to be forever preserved on the walkway outside Magic Kingdom

With recent remodels and an updated pathway, the practice has since stopped, but shopDisney is still giving fans a fun way to memorialize their Disney memories Walt Disney World

Whether you’re a fan of the first Disney park built in Central Florida or would rather celebrate the other three gates, these colorful, updated commemorative tiles are the perfect addition to your Disney collection. Six styles are available highlighting the various parks: Walt Disney World – Cinderella Castle with 50th Anniversary Logo Walt Disney World – Four Park Icons Magic Kingdom – Cinderella Castle EPCOT Spaceship Earth Disney’s Hollywood Studios Disney’s Animal Kingdom

The tiles feature the park icon followed by space for three lines of text (20 characters per line) and one line for a date (11 characters).

All tiles can be purchased in two sizes: 6-inch ($29.99) or 8-inch ($49.99). Links to individual items can be found below.

