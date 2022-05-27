shopDisney Sitewide Savings: Up To 25% Off Apparel, Gifts and More

If you’ve been waiting for a great sale so you can do some serious Disney shopping, we’ve got good news, this is the week to visit shopDisney! The online retailer is offering a four day Tiered Savings Event with sitewide discounts up to 25% off, making this the perfect time to shop for your magical essentials.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Spring is here and summer is coming soon and that means sunshine, games, vacation and maybe even a trip to Disney? With a season of fun ahead of us, shopDisney is rolling out the savings of magical merchandise, home essentials and gifts for the whole family. From May 27th-30th guests can take advantage of shopping discounts up to 25% off (restrictions apply) during the sitewide tiered savings event.

The limited time deals feature two tiers of discounts that can be unlocked with the code SAVEMORE: 20% on orders of $100 or more; 25% on orders of $150 or more plus free shipping on orders of $75+ (pre tax). That’s right, guests can save on Disney must-haves and enjoy free shipping at the same time.

Need some inspiration (or an excuse) for shopping? There are plenty of reasons for you to stock up on Disney essentials. Select new styles and long time favorites are part of this sale including the Star Wars Vintage Action Figure accessories (not the six-pack figure set) and the Main Street Electrical Parade light-up sign.

Star Wars ''Vader's Security Services'' Pullover Hoodie for Adults

The Main Street Electrical Parade 50th Anniversary Light-Up Wall Decor

June is Pride Month and the recently launched 2022 Pride Collection includes some colorful Plush, a Star Wars Spirit Jersey and so much more! Additionally, proceeds from the sales of Pride merchandise will benefit several LGBTQ+ organizations.

Disney Pride Collection Stitch Plush – 15 3/4''

Star Wars Pride Collection Spirit Jersey for Adults

Disney Pride Collection Mickey Mouse T-Shirt for Kids – Walt Disney World

Disney Pride Collection Mickey Mouse Icon Pin

Hitting the beach this summer? Planning to hike trails in your community? Keep the sun out of your eyes with hats and sunglasses (for kids) that showcase your favorite brands like National Geographic, Marvel and Disney too!

Star Wars Sunglasses for Kids

Minnie Mouse Sunglasses for Kids – Floral

National Geographic Butterfly Bucket Hat for Kids by BUFF

National Geographic Booney Beanie Hat for Adults by BUFF – Jamsun

Eye of Agamotto Baseball Cap for Adults – Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness

Minnie Mouse Bucket Hat for Adults

Planning for some outdoor play? Bubble Wands, Lightsabers, and even a Princess-inspired ride on Vespa are all included in the sale and will be a big hit with kids of all ages.

Ariel Inflatable Lagoon Splash Pad and Sprinkler for Kids

Lightsaber – YODA Lightsaber | Lightsabers |

Lightning McQueen Light-Up Bubble Wand – Cars

Finally select WDW 50th Anniversary Merchandise is also part of the sale like the Legacy Pavers, the Simmering Iridescent collection and the new vintage Orange Bird Bank!

Chip 'n Dale Plush Set – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary – 8 1/4''

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Plush Set – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Metal Trivet – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

shopDisney’s Tiered Savings Event is going on now through May 30th and guests can save up to 25% sitewide, plus free shipping on orders of $75 with the code SAVEMORE.