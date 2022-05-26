Main Street Electrical Parade Light-Up Sign is the Dazzling Decor Every Disney Fans Needs

Disneyland’s Main Street Electrical Parade is back and as exciting as that is, it’s even better knowing there’s merchandise commemorating its return! Today, a new light-up sign arrived on shopDisney highlighting the parade’s 50th anniversary…and of course, Mickey Mouse is getting in on the fun too.

What’s Happening:

Say the words “Main Street Electrical Parade” and the first thing that comes to mind are the sounds of the Baroque Hoedown! If you never tire of hearing this song, then the fact that the Main Street Electrical Parade has been revived again

In celebration of the Parade’s return, Disney launched a new collection of themed merchandise, and the items are slowly starting to arrive on shopDisney.

Today, a playful light-up sign showing a dapper dressed Mickey Mouse and the name of the Parade arrived on shopDisney and will be a stand out piece in your Disney collection.

The sign features globe lights and LED backlighting that will remind you of watching the dazzling parade at Disneyland.

If that’s not enough, a few other items that dropped last month remain available for purchase too including the Elliott plush and Folding pins.

The Main Street Electrical Parade assortment of merchandise honors the 50th anniversary of the parade—which debuted at Disneyland on June 17, 1972.

Select items are available now on shopDisney

Main Street Electrical Parade Light Up Sign

The Main Street Electrical Parade 50th Anniversary Light-Up Wall Decor – $49.99

On/Off switch on back

Features 12 light globes plus glowing backlit holes

Teeth for hanging

Requires 3 x AA batteries, included

80% MDF / 10% plastic globes / 5% LED lights / 2% battery / 1 1/2% PVC film / 1 1/2% metal

Approx. 7'' H x 13 1/4'' W x 1 1/4'' D

50th Anniversary Folding Pin

The Main Street Electrical Parade 50th Anniversary Folding Pin – Limited Release – $29.99

Limited Release

Folding hinged pin design expands to reveal Mickey Mouse with Casey Jr., Alice on mushroom with Cheshire Cat grin, and Captain Hook's Pirate Ship

Metal (zinc alloy) / enamel

Each section approx. 1 1/2'' Diameter (folded)

Elliott Plush

Elliott Plush – Pete's Dragon – The Main Street Electrical Parade – Medium 14'' – $29.99

Embroidered Elliott features

Furry top tuft and tail

Iridescent padded wings

Felt scales and claws

The Main Street Electrical Parade 50th Anniversary patch on left foot

Inspired by Disney's classic Pete's Dragon (1977)

(1977) Polyester

Approx. 14'' H (seated)

More Main Street Electrical Parade Merchandise:

