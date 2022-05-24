Cute, Cuddly Plush Join the Disney Pride Collection

shopDisney’s Pride Collection selection is growing as they welcome three new adorable plush pals. Covered from head to toe in rainbow stripes, Mickey, Minnie and Stitch are here to share the love!

What’s Happening:

As we get closer to Pride Month (June), shopDisney is unveiling more colorful merchandise

Stitch, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse are displaying the full color spectrum in a delightful series of rainbow striped plush that are perfect all year long, but especially for Pride Month.

Bright, bold hues truly pop on these cuties and each character is holding a striped heart to represent love. They measure 15 3/4″ tall and are great for cuddling or for display.

Disney Pride Collection Stitch Plush – 15 3/4''

Disney Pride Collection Mickey Mouse Plush – 15 3/4''

Disney Pride Collection Minnie Mouse Plush – 15 3/4''

shopDisney has teased that Disney nuiMO inspired styles will be making their way to Pride Collection and it looks like there will be a hooded jacket, T-shirt and a Loungefly backpack (so your nuiMO can twin with you

