Cute, Cuddly Plush Join the Disney Pride Collection

shopDisney’s Pride Collection selection is growing as they welcome three new adorable plush pals. Covered from head to toe in rainbow stripes, Mickey, Minnie and Stitch are here to share the love!
What’s Happening:
- As we get closer to Pride Month (June), shopDisney is unveiling more colorful merchandise and this week includes the arrival of plush pals.
- Stitch, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse are displaying the full color spectrum in a delightful series of rainbow striped plush that are perfect all year long, but especially for Pride Month.
- Bright, bold hues truly pop on these cuties and each character is holding a striped heart to represent love. They measure 15 3/4″ tall and are great for cuddling or for display.
- Guests can purchase the Pride Collection Plush on shopDisney and each sells for $29.99.
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
Disney Pride Collection Stitch Plush – 15 3/4''
Disney Pride Collection Mickey Mouse Plush – 15 3/4''
Disney Pride Collection Minnie Mouse Plush – 15 3/4''
Did You Know?:
- Disney has been a long time supporter of LGBTQIA+ organizations and charities around the world.
- Keeping with tradition, now through June 30, 2022, profits from the Pride Collection will benefit various organizations such as GLSEN, PFLAG, The Trevor Project and more.
Coming Soon:
- shopDisney has teased that Disney nuiMO inspired styles will be making their way to Pride Collection and it looks like there will be a hooded jacket, T-shirt and a Loungefly backpack (so your nuiMO can twin with you)!
More Pride Collection:
- Last week, shopDisney launched their apparel and accessories line with cute looks for adults, kids, and even a pet leash! Favorite Disney brands are represented including Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars on T-shirts, Loungefly, pins, towels and so much more!
- After debuting on shopDisney, we spotted the vibrant collection at the World of Disney Store in Disney Springs. Our favorite piece? The Luxo Junior (Pixar) logo pullover.
- The Pride Collectible Key has arrived on shopDisney and features Mickey Mouse and the statement “Belong. Believe. Be Proud.”