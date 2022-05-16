Disney Debuts New Rainbow Collectible Key in Honor of Pride Month

The Walt Disney Company is celebrating Pride Month with a new collection of rainbow colored merchandise that includes apparel and accessories. But most importantly, this means there’s a new Collectible Key so you can always commemorate the 2022 celebration.

In honor of Pride Month and in support of the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies, Disney has released a new series of merchandise

Among this year’s offerings is a new Collectible Key that’s brightly colored and ready for display.

In line with all of the Collectible Key releases, this style features the Disney “D” at one end and Cinderella Castle for the key teeth/tines.

The “D” and the castle are decorated in vertical rainbow stripes starting with red and going down to purple.

The center of the key is all black and includes the 2022 slogan “Belong. Believe. Be Proud.” on the front, while the back includes the word “Love” with a rainbow Mickey silhouette positioned in the “O” and “Pride” over the castle.

The Pride Collection Collectible Key

Disney Pride Collection Collectible Key – Special Edition

Disney Collectible Keys: