Disney Debuts New Rainbow Collectible Key in Honor of Pride Month

The Walt Disney Company is celebrating Pride Month with a new collection of rainbow colored merchandise that includes apparel and accessories. But most importantly, this means there’s a new Collectible Key so you can always commemorate the 2022 celebration.

  • In honor of Pride Month and in support of the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies, Disney has released a new series of merchandise featuring characters from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars properties.
  • Among this year’s offerings is a new Collectible Key that’s brightly colored and ready for display.
  • In line with all of the Collectible Key releases, this style features the Disney “D” at one end and Cinderella Castle for the key teeth/tines.
  • The “D” and the castle are decorated in vertical rainbow stripes starting with red and going down to purple.
  • The center of the key is all black and includes the 2022 slogan “Belong. Believe. Be Proud.” on the front, while the back includes the word “Love” with a rainbow Mickey silhouette positioned in the “O” and “Pride” over the castle.

  • The Pride Collection Collectible Key is available on shopDisney and sells for $12.99. Proceeds from the sale of the Pride Collection will benefit several of Disney’s Partner Charities (see below).

Disney Pride Collection Collectible Key – Special Edition

