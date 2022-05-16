Disney Debuts New Rainbow Collectible Key in Honor of Pride Month

The Walt Disney Company is celebrating Pride Month with a new collection of rainbow colored merchandise that includes apparel and accessories. But most importantly, this means there’s a new Collectible Key so you can always commemorate the 2022 celebration.
What’s Happening:
- In honor of Pride Month and in support of the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies, Disney has released a new series of merchandise featuring characters from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars properties.
- Among this year’s offerings is a new Collectible Key that’s brightly colored and ready for display.
- In line with all of the Collectible Key releases, this style features the Disney “D” at one end and Cinderella Castle for the key teeth/tines.
- The “D” and the castle are decorated in vertical rainbow stripes starting with red and going down to purple.
- The center of the key is all black and includes the 2022 slogan “Belong. Believe. Be Proud.” on the front, while the back includes the word “Love” with a rainbow Mickey silhouette positioned in the “O” and “Pride” over the castle.
- The Pride Collection Collectible Key is available on shopDisney and sells for $12.99. Proceeds from the sale of the Pride Collection will benefit several of Disney’s Partner Charities (see below).
Disney Pride Collection Collectible Key – Special Edition
Did You Know:
- Disney has been a long time supporter of LGBTQIA+ organizations and charities around the world and now through June 30, 2022, profits from the Pride Collection in the U.S. will benefit several organizations including GLSEN, PFLAG, The Trevor Project and more.
- Profits from other regions around the world will continue to support local charities in those countries.
- For more information on these various organizations and why Disney supports them, please visit: TWDCPrideCollection.com.
Disney Collectible Keys:
