Vintage Style Orange Bird Bank Now Available on shopDisney

Squeeze me! A charming Orange Bird bank is the latest nostalgic piece of Walt Disney World memorabilia to join The Vault Collection and it’s made its way to shopDisney.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World’s Vault Collection keeps growing and today they’ve brought back the cutest avian on the planet, Orange Bird!

The small citrus-loving character was part of WDW’s earliest souvenir collections and in honor of the Resort’s golden anniversary, several of the beloved designs are coming back.

Orange Bird shines on a new miniature bank that's inspired by the original design from the 1970s.

This charming reproduction now celebrates 50 years of the Most Magical Place on Earth with the WDW logo on the back along with “Florida. Orange Bird.”

The bank sells for $19.99 and is an essential part of any Disney collection. Fans can visit shopDisney to purchase this delightful design.

A link to item can be found below.

Orange Bird Bank – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

Fully sculpted figure

Reproduction Orange Bird bank

Raised ''Florida Orange Bird'' logo

Slot for coins

Walt Disney World 50 logo printed on back

Twist-off cap on bottom

Body: Roto PVC

Cap: ABS

4 3/4'' H x 3 1/2'' Diameter

