Sonja Sohn Joins Cast of ABC’s “Will Trent” Pilot

According to Deadline, Sonja Sohn (Luke Cage) is the latest to join ABC’s upcoming series adaptation of Will Trent.
What’s Happening:
- Will Trent follows the title character, an agent with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations who was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming of age in Atlanta’s overburdened foster care system. Determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, Will has the highest clearance rate in the bureau.
- Sohn will play Amanda, the head of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Will’s boss, she’s coldly competent and always camera ready for a press conference. Climbing the ranks at the GBI has made Amanda a real ball-buster, but she has a mysterious soft spot for Will.
- Ramon Rodriguez and Erika Christensen were recently cast in the series’ two main roles, as Will and his girlfriend. Jake McLaughlin and Iantha Richardson also star.
- Will Trent is being produced by 20th Television and is being helmed by The Big Leap creator Liz Heldens and Batwoman co-executive producer Dan Thomsen.
- Heldens and Thomsen executive produce along with Slaughter and 3 Arts’ Oly Obst.
- The series is based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling book series.