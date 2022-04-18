Ramon Rodriguez Cast as “Will Trent” in ABC Pilot Series Based on Karin Slaughter’s Books

ABC has reportedly found its lead actor for the pilot of the upcoming Will Trent series adaptation of the books by Karin Slaughter.

What’s Happening:

According to The Hollywood Reporter Will Trent .

. The series will follow Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, who was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming of age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system.

Ramon Rodriguez played Bakuto in Marvel Iron Fist and The Defenders and appeared in Disney’s The One and Only Ivan

and and appeared in Disney’s Now that Will Trent has a lead actor, the series will move forward as one of seven dramas being considered by ABC for the 2022/2022 season.

has a lead actor, the series will move forward as one of seven dramas being considered by ABC for the 2022/2022 season. Will Trent is being produced by 20th Television and is being helmed by The Big Leap creator Liz Heldens and Batwoman co-executive producer Dan Thomsen.

