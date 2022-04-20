Erika Christensen Cast as Female Lead in ABC’s “Will Trent” Pilot

We recently learned that Ramon Rodriguez will play the title character in ABC’s series adaptation of Will Trent. Thanks to The Hollywood Reporter, we now know that Erika Christensen will be the show’s female lead.
What’s Happening:
- Erika Christensen, who is known for her work on NBC’s long-running Parenthood, will star opposite Ramon Rodriguez in the project based on Karin Slaughter’s best-selling series of crime novels.
- She will play Angie, an Atlanta police detective and Will’s on-and-off girlfriend. Angie is described as someone who’s seen it all but can still crack jokes about the bleak world of being a cop. She and Will have been friends since both were kids in a group home, but she struggles with addiction and has yet to confront the traumas of her childhood.
- Will Trent follows the title character, an agent with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations who was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming of age in Atlanta’s overburdened foster care system. Determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, Will has the highest clearance rate in the bureau.
- Now that Will Trent has a lead actor, the series will move forward as one of seven dramas being considered by ABC for the 2022/2022 season.
- Will Trent is being produced by 20th Television and is being helmed by The Big Leap creator Liz Heldens and Batwoman co-executive producer Dan Thomsen.