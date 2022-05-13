Mickey and Minnie Starring in Red Carpet Dreams Removed from Disney Genie+ at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The Red Carpet Dreams Mickey and Minnie Mouse meet & greet at Disney’s Hollywood Studios was added to the Disney Genie+ service back in March, however it has now been removed from that service, according to WDW Magic.
What’s Happening:
- Mickey and Minnie Starring in Red Carpet Dreams was added to Disney Genie+ along with the Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade at the Magic Kingdom as additional Lightning Lane options for guests.
- Yesterday, May 12th was the last day the option was available for the meet & greet.
- According to WDW Magic, the Lightning Lane was causing operational challenges and the decision was made to revert to a single queue.
- The neighboring Olaf meet and greet at Celebrity Spotlight remains available as a Genie+ selection.
- Below is the full list of Disney’s Hollywood Studios attractions with a Lightning Lane:
- Alien Swirling Saucers
- Beauty and the Beast Live on Stage
- Disney Junior Play & Dance!
- For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration
- Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular
- Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway
- Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run
- Muppet*Vision 3D
- Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith
- See Olaf at Celebrity Spotlight
- Slinky Dog Dash
- Star Tours – The Adventures Continue
- Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance (Individual Lightning Lane purchase)
- The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror
- Toy Story Mania!
- More information about Lightning Lane can be found on the official Walt Disney World website.
