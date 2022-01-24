Photos: Olaf and Minnie Mouse Meet & Greets Return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney character fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as things at Disney’s Hollywood Studios are starting to get back to normal. Guests can once again meet with Olaf from Frozen and Minnie Mouse, albeit in a somewhat distanced fashion.

Celebrity Spotlight, located just next to the Mickey Shorts Theater, is where guests can meet with everyone’s favorite snowman, Olaf!

The Olaf meet & greet reopened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Saturday, January 15th, 2022.

It’s just like stepping into the “In Summer” scene from the original Frozen!

On the backside of the same building is Red Carpet Dreams. Typically, you’d be able to meet Mickey and Minnie here, but for now, it’s just Minnie.

Red Carpet Dreams reopened back in November 2021.

Minnie is dolled up like a classic Hollywood starlet!

Guests just walk through Mickey’s meeting area, themed to “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.”

