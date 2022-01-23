Photos: Kevin from “UP” and the Viva Gaia Street Band Return to Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Two pieces of entertainment have returned to Disney’s Animal Kingdom for the first time in almost two years, since before the pandemic related closure of 2020.
Kevin from Pixar’s UP has returned to meeting guests, although she no longer walks around. You can find her near the entrance to DINOLAND USA.
Just down the way, further into Discovery Island, the Viva Gaia Street Band have also returned, performing high energy Caribbean music and dance in a 20 minute show.
