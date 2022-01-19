Jessie’s Trading Post and Roundup Rodeo BBQ Opening in 2022 in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

New offerings are on the way to Andy’s Backyard! Jessie’s Trading Post and Roundup Rodeo BBQ are coming to Toy Story Land in Disney’s Hollywood Studios this year.
What’s Happening:
- After enjoying a rollicking ride through Toy Story Mania!, you will soon be treated to a new experience that is filled to the brim with fun.
- Andy discovered Jessie’s Trading Post playset tucked away in the attic, and is bringing it downstairs to set up shop—full of the coolest toys and finest souvenirs handpicked by the rootinest, tootinest cowgirl.
- Also coming in 2022 to Andy’s backyard is the previously announced Roundup Rodeo BBQ restaurant! In this unique, fun, family-friendly dining experience, guests will enjoy delicious barbecue fare while surrounded by a kaleidoscope of toys, games, and playsets that Andy has brought together to create his one-of-a-kind rodeo.
- Stepping into the lobby and waiting area, guests experience first-hand what it feels like to be one of Andy’s honorary toys, before progressing into two larger dining room spaces where Andy’s rodeo takes place.
- Here, the rodeo will be in full swing, with western town and train station playsets mixing with surprising, playful details, like some fan-favorite Pixar characters as they’ve never been seen before!
More Walt Disney World News:
- Disney Dreamers Academy, an educational mentorship program created and hosted by Walt Disney World is celebrating its 15th year of broadening career awareness and creating exclusive opportunities for Black students and teens from underrepresented communities across America.
- The Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration keeps chugging along and this year, fans can add a special edition train to their collection. Coming soon to shopDisney is this new set that hails from expert model train maker Lionel.
- A few delicious eateries at the Walt Disney World Resort are opening their doors once again, featuring some tasty new dishes and services.