Jessie’s Trading Post and Roundup Rodeo BBQ Opening in 2022 in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

New offerings are on the way to Andy’s Backyard! Jessie’s Trading Post and Roundup Rodeo BBQ are coming to Toy Story Land in Disney’s Hollywood Studios this year.

What’s Happening:

After enjoying a rollicking ride through Toy Story Mania!

Andy discovered Jessie’s Trading Post playset tucked away in the attic, and is bringing it downstairs to set up shop—full of the coolest toys and finest souvenirs handpicked by the rootinest, tootinest cowgirl.

Also coming in 2022 to Andy’s backyard is the previously announced Roundup Rodeo BBQ

Stepping into the lobby and waiting area, guests experience first-hand what it feels like to be one of Andy’s honorary toys, before progressing into two larger dining room spaces where Andy’s rodeo takes place.

Here, the rodeo will be in full swing, with western town and train station playsets mixing with surprising, playful details, like some fan-favorite Pixar characters as they’ve never been seen before!

