Disney Dreamers Academy Celebrates 15 Years at Walt Disney World

We’re celebrating 15 years of the Disney Dreamers Academy and revealing the new 2022 class of Disney Dreamers and an exclusive announcement about the program!@Janai joins us live from @WaltDisneyWorld with Mickey and friends!@dreamersacademy#ddaDisneyhttps://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/2BS3bRDQaJ

— Good Morning America (@GMA) January 17, 2022