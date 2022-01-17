Disney Dreamers Academy Celebrates 15 Years at Walt Disney World

by | Jan 17, 2022 10:39 AM Pacific Time

Disney Dreamers Academy, an educational mentorship program created and hosted by Walt Disney World is celebrating its 15th year of broadening career awareness and creating exclusive opportunities for Black students and teens from underrepresented communities across America.

What’s Happening:

  • The Disney Dreamers Academy first began in 2008 at the Walt Disney World Resort, and many of the program’s participants have since gone on to become doctors, engineers, performing artists, humanitarians and more. A couple of them have even become Disney cast members.
  • During the Academy, participants are immersed in vibrant career workshops, networking sessions and mentorship events led by business executives, community leaders and celebrities who take the career aspirations of these students and supercharge them in ways they probably never imagined.

  • This year, from March 3rd-6th, a new group of students will participate in the program after being selected from thousands of applicants who answered essay questions about their personal stories and dreams for the future.
  • They will be greeted by Disney’s most innovative curriculum yet, one that involves new immersions, new educational workshops and more.
  • These Disney Dreamers engage in a wide variety of experiences at Walt Disney World while working side-by-side with and hearing inspirational stories from community and business leaders, Disney cast members, celebrities and other special guests.
  • Past celebrity participants have included stars from the big screen and television, noted sports figures, popular musicians as well as personalities and cast members from across the Disney family including Good Morning America, ESPN, Disney Channel and the TV series black-ish and grown-ish.
  • Another part of the program’s evolution this year will be the awarding of college scholarships to 11 students from underrepresented communities attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities through a collaboration with ESPN’s The Undefeated and GRAMMY-nominated rap artist Cordae.
  • More information on this year’s Disney Dreamers Academy was given this morning on Good Morning America:

What They’re Saying:

  • Tracey D. Powell, Walt Disney World Resort Vice President and Disney Dreamers Academy executive champion said: “We are excited and honored to celebrate 15 years of Disney Dreamers Academy with this year’s class. We’ve embraced this opportunity to amplify the event, and we’re thrilled to introduce new experiences, new career programs and new mentors.”
