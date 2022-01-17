Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Train Set by Lionel Coming to shopDisney January 31st

The Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration keeps chugging along and this year, fans can add a special edition train to their collection. Coming soon to shopDisney is this new set that hails from expert model train maker Lionel.
What’s Happening:
- At the start of the year, a new collectors’ edition 50th Anniversary Train Set from Lionel rolled into Walt Disney World, making a debut at Magic Kingdom.
- Now the colorful train set is coming to shopDisney so more fans can enjoy the magical railroad at home.
- It’s not clear how much track or how many cars are part of this train, however, the picture shared on shopDisney shows the engine, connected to a glowing coal car, which is attached to a third car.
- The train features a bright color scheme of gold, purple, teal and navy which closely matches the other anniversary collectibles from shopDisney, Dooney and Bourke and Disney nuiMOs.
- Online pricing has not been announced at this time, however guests who spotted the set at Magic Kingdom reported that it was selling for $499.99.
- The Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Train Set by Lionel will be available on shopDisney starting January 31st. Check back soon for links to the set.