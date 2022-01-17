Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Train Set by Lionel Coming to shopDisney January 31st

The Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration keeps chugging along and this year, fans can add a special edition train to their collection. Coming soon to shopDisney is this new set that hails from expert model train maker Lionel.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening: