Star Wars Saga Spirit Jersey Lands on shopDisney

The Star Wars saga is once again being celebrated through fashion with a new Spirit Jersey that’s just landed on shopDisney.

Lest you think the Spirit Jersey craze is going away anytime soon, think again! Disney keeps surprising fans with new designs for the trendy oversized shirts and this week they’re heading out to the galaxy for their next look.

Following a similar look from the Rise of Skywalker design top is inspired by the entire Star Wars saga

The shirt is all black and is dotted with hundreds of tiny stars to really give off the feeling of being in space and features a bold yellow original “Star Wars” logo that rests on the left chest.

The back of the Spirit Jersey features the quote “A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away…” in the original blue font spanning the shoulders.

A must-have fashion collectible for Disney fans, this Spirit Jersey is available in XS-XXL

Star Wars Spirit Jersey for Adults