A Look at Off-Season Work Taking Place at Dollywood’s Splash Country

Last week, we shared a look at some of the off-season work taking place at Dollywood. Their official blog also shared an update on what’s been happening during the off-season at Dollywood’s Splash Country, the park’s neighboring water park.

What’s Happening:

Little Creek Falls opened with Dollywood’s Splash Country back in 2001 and has served young families well for a couple decades, but now it’s time to reimagine this space.

For 2022, this space will be transformed into a new splash pad similar to the one at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa, featuring fun elements themed with flowers, cattails, leaves and pop jets.

It will be more accessible than the previous iteration, and it will be easier for babies and tots to roam without 18 inches of standing water.

Over the past several years, the park has been working on repainting and resurfacing slides all throughout the park. This off-season, they were able to upgrade 17 slides.

New plaster has been placed on the bottom of The Cascades pool, meaning the color will look less lagoon-like with a slight color shift and more like fresh Smoky Mountain water.

You’ll see more Smoky Mountain theming in Splash Country’s landscaping this season.

Even though Dollywood is literally nestled into the natural mountain hollows, there’s still a lot for the landscaping team to tend to in January. Now dormant, the plants in the picture below will bloom into beauties that make the atmosphere at Dollywood’s Splash Country memorable beyond the thrills and splashes.