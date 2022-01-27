A Look at Off-Season Work Taking Place at Dollywood

The folks at Dollywood have shared an update on the park’s official blog showcasing some of the work that is happening during the park’s two month closed season. Let’s dive in and see what changes can be expected when Dollywood reopens on March 12th!

What’s Happening:

Dollywood is working on improving the expediency of your entry into the parking lot.

The toll booth plaza is being reallocated to allow space for additional booths.

Once you enter Dollywood, you won’t go far before you’ll notice more renovations. The Dollywood Emporium is getting a facelift. The aesthetics will be improved, in addition to making things easier for Dollywood hosts to stock shelves with the merchandise you love.

Of course, general maintenance and things like tree trimming also takes place throughout the park during the closed season.

The end of the holiday season coincides with the end of the operating season at Dollywood, so a lot of the work entails taking down the holiday decorations.

One of the improvements guests really appreciated in 2021 was more open walkways. Dollywood has noted guest feedback and you can expect to see more of it in 2022.

As we reported yesterday

Another renovation taking place involves Victoria’s Pizza, where the park will be enlarging the eatery to create more seating. If you’re familiar with the renovations made to Hickory House last season, then you’re probably excited to hear that they’re working on Victoria’s now.

Stay tuned for a look at the work taking place during the off season at Dollywood’s Splash Country water park!