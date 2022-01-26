Dollywood Removes Silver Dollar Mine As It Gets Ready for 2022 Season

When Dollywood reopens for the season, guests familiar with the park may notice quite a different pathway connecting two popular parts of the park, according to WBIR.

The tunnel, connecting two parts of the park together, the lower section of Craftsman’s Valley and The Village (where the Dollywood Express departs), has long been a favorite of frequent park guests, providing a nice themed way to traverse the park that carried over from the Silver Dollar City days.

Frequent park guests may have seen the writing on the wall though, with the long-standing remnants of the Inventor’s Mansion attraction building sitting atop the mine tunnel removed in 2018, it was only a matter of time before the rest of the tunnel went too.

The mine tunnel area also played host to a small arcade at one point in the park’s history, as well as a secret path that led to an area behind the Inventor’s Mansion. The Mansion also became an exhibit based on Dolly Parton when the park changed from Silver Dollar City to Dollywood called “Rags to Riches,” but was later closed. A larger, more elaborate tribute to the iconic performer can be found elsewhere in the park, called “Chasing Rainbows.”