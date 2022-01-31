ELLE’s Modern Heroines Series Highlights Reshma Saujani and Halima Aden

In recognition of Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration, ELLE is turning the spotlight on real life heroines who share the values of courage and kindness, much like Disney's beloved princesses. The Modern Heroines series kicked off in August and now ELLE is celebrating two new trailblazers.

What’s Happening:

As part of the “Modern Heroines”

Available now online and featured in the February 2022 issue, ELLE is profiling two "Modern Heroines"

This month ELLE's Modern Heroines include:
Reshma Saujani (The Brave Advocate)
Halima Aden (The Self-Made Model)



In the profile Saujani shares her story about paternity leave and why she’s fighting so hard for businesses to better compensate working mothers.

As for Aden, she’s the first model who wears a hijab to earn mainstream success within her field. Now she’s working as a global brand ambassador for Modanisa and has written a children’s book about her life in a Kenyan refugee camp.

In addition to Saujani and Aden, ELLE has celebrated seven other Modern Heroines and will continue to launch new profiles monthly through April 2022. So stay tuned!

Modern Heroines on their Favorite Princesses:

Reshma Saujani on Merida: “Perfectionism is ingrained in the way we raise girls. The antidote is bravery. Merida is headstrong and fearless; she doesn’t care what anybody else thinks. She’s the perfect example of living life brave, not perfect.”

“Perfectionism is ingrained in the way we raise girls. The antidote is bravery. Merida is headstrong and fearless; she doesn’t care what anybody else thinks. She’s the perfect example of living life brave, not perfect.” Halima Aden on Mulan: “She wasn’t born or married into royalty; she had an interesting story. She’s strong, fierce, and will make the necessary sacrifices to put her family first.”

