ELLE Shines a Spotlight on Alyssa Carson, Chai Vasarhelyi in “Modern Heroines” Series

In recognition of Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration, ELLE is turning the spotlight on real life heroines who share the values of courage and kindness, much like Disney's beloved princesses. The Modern Heroines series kicked off in August and now ELLE is celebrating two new trailblazers.

What’s Happening:

As part of the “Modern Heroines”

Available now online and featured in the December 2021/January 2022 issue, ELLE is profiling two “Modern Heroine”

This month ELLE’s Modern Heroines include: Alyssa Carson (Jasmine): The Self-Assured Future Astronaut Chai Vasarhelyi ( Mulan



In the profile Carson talks about her ultimate dream—going to Mars—and how she is involved in various STEM projects where she encourages young girls to explore all of their passions.

National Geographic fans will recognize Vasarhelyi as the co-director of the documentaries Free Solo The Rescue

In addition to Carson and Vasahelyi, ELLE has celebrated seven other Modern Heroines and will continue to launch new profiles monthly through April 2022. So stay tuned!

Modern Heroines on their Favorite Princesses:

Alyssa Carson on Jasmine: “For Halloween, I typically dressed up as Jasmine—I think I just liked her outfit the most. But I loved how they all had adventurous spirits and were pretty princesses at the same time.”

"She's not afraid to be who she wants to be, she's not afraid to fight, and she's very close to her family. Plus, she looks like us."

