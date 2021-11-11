ELLE Celebrates Disney’s Jennifer Lee in Ongoing “Modern Heroines” Series

In recognition of Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration, ELLE is turning the spotlight on real life heroines who share the values of courage and kindness, much like Disney's beloved princesses. The Modern Heroines series kicked off in August and now ELLE is focusing on a new trailblazer.
What’s Happening:
- As part of the “Modern Heroines” campaign, ELLE and Disney focusing on real-life heroes and heroines who embody the courage and kindness of the beloved Disney Princess characters.
- Available now online and featured in the November 2021 issue, ELLE is profiling another “Modern Heroine” whose work has brought hope and inspiration to Disney fans of all ages.
- Thai month ELLE’s feature is on:
- Jennifer Lee (Cinderella): The Creative Dreamer
- Lee is the Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios. She started with Disney as a writer on Wreck-It Ralph then Frozen, eventually directing Frozen 2 and serving as an executive producer on Raya and the Last Dragon and the upcoming Encanto.
- Her connection to Cinderella reaches all the way back to her childhood and helped her cope with bullying. Now she’s one of the creative minds that are bringing hope and encouragement to a new generation.
- In addition to Lee, ELLE has celebrated six other Modern Heroines and will continue to launch new profiles monthly through April 2022. So stay tuned!
Celebrating Princess Stories:
- Jennifer Lee on Cinderella and Frozen: “Cinderella gave me something I could hold on to. When we started hearing about what Frozen has meant to people and how it’s affected their lives, I related because of Cinderella. It means a lot to be a part of something that can be there for people if they need it and speak to true emotions.”
Other Modern Heroines:
- ELLE’s “Modern Heroines” series launched in August during World Princess Week with four women featured in the first group of heroines and two more profiled last month:
- Eva Longoria (Jasmine): The Generous Multihyphenate
- Misty Copeland (Belle): The Graceful Dancer
- Amanda Nguyen (Mulan): The Brave Justice-Seeker
- Padma Lakshmi (Tiana): The Tenacious Foodie
- Naomi Osaka (Mulan): The Powerful Athlete
- Josie Totah (Jasmine): The Spirited Trailblazer