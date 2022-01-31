Dive Into the Color Script of “Finding Nemo”

Deep dive into the world of Finding Nemo through a video montage of fintastic color scripts just released on Pixar’s official YouTube channel.

Pixar creates color scripts to help define the color palette and lighting of every scene, as showcased in the video above.

Finding Nemo and its sequel, Finding Dory, are now available to stream on Disney+

More Disney Movie News: