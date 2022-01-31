Dive Into the Color Script of “Finding Nemo”

Deep dive into the world of Finding Nemo through a video montage of fintastic color scripts just released on Pixar’s official YouTube channel.
- Pixar creates color scripts to help define the color palette and lighting of every scene, as showcased in the video above.
- Finding Nemo and its sequel, Finding Dory, are now available to stream on Disney+.
More Disney Movie News:
- “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the song from Encanto that talks about the guy no one is supposed to talk about, has been doing quite impressively in the Billboard charts, and has now officially hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
- It may only be January but we’re already looking forward to Halloween! Producer Adam Shankman has revealed that the long-awaited Hocus Pocus 2 will debut on Disney+ on Halloween.
- Disney is currently working on a live-action adaptation of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot. The movie has stirred up a little controversy, in the form of actor Peter Dinklage, who had some harsh criticisms for the project. In response to Dinklage, Disney released a statement directly to The Hollywood Reporter.