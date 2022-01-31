Concept Art Revealed for Sunshine Diner by Chef Art Smith Coming to Orlando International Airport

Chef Art Smith, the famed Chef behind the excellent Homecomin’ restaurant at Disney Springs, has a new restaurant coming to the newest terminal at the Orlando International Airport, called Sunshine Diner. He recently revealed some new details and concept art via his Facebook page.

What’s Happening:

Sunshine Diner will be Chef Art Smith’s first location at an airport.

This will be located in the new terminal opening at Orlando International Airport this summer.

Art Smith notes that “it’s taken many years but finally people from all over the world will get to taste us.”

Expect this restaurant to be unique compared to Homecomin’ at Disney Springs and Smith’s other ventures, as part of his dream to revitalize the great American diner.

Smith revealed the following concept art through his Facebook page: