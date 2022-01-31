Concept Art Revealed for Sunshine Diner by Chef Art Smith Coming to Orlando International Airport

Chef Art Smith, the famed Chef behind the excellent Homecomin’ restaurant at Disney Springs, has a new restaurant coming to the newest terminal at the Orlando International Airport, called Sunshine Diner. He recently revealed some new details and concept art via his Facebook page.
What’s Happening:
- Sunshine Diner will be Chef Art Smith’s first location at an airport.
- This will be located in the new terminal opening at Orlando International Airport this summer.
- Art Smith notes that “it’s taken many years but finally people from all over the world will get to taste us.”
- Expect this restaurant to be unique compared to Homecomin’ at Disney Springs and Smith’s other ventures, as part of his dream to revitalize the great American diner.
- Smith revealed the following concept art through his Facebook page: