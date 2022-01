Your Favorite Marvel Heroes Fuse with the Carnage Symbiote in New “Carnage Forever” Variant Covers

Throughout March, Marvel Comics is proud to mark the 30th anniversary of Carnage with an all-new series of variant covers. Prepare to scream as your favorite Marvel heroes become new hosts of the Carnage symbiote in brand-new illustrations by all-star artists including Francesco Manna, Dan Panosian, Humberto Ramos, and David Nakayama.

These brilliant and terrifying new symbiote designs will adorn the covers of Marvel’s hottest ongoing comic series.

Check out the first batch of these variant covers below as well as a complete list of the variants and when you can expect to find them in stores. On Sale 3/2 Amazing Spider-Man #91 Carnage Forever variant cover by Humberto Ramos

Fantastic Four #42 Carnage Forever variant cover by Mike Allred

Moon Knight #9 Carnage Forever variant cover by Dan Panosian

Strange #1 Carnage Forever variant cover by Francesco Manna

X-Men #9 Carnage Forever variant cover by Ron Lim On Sale 3/9 Captain Carter #1 Carnage Forever variant cover by Jen Bartel

Eternal #10 Carnage Forever variant cover by Kyle Hotz

Strange Academy #17 Carnage Forever variant cover by Peach Momoko

Thor #23 Carnage Forever variant cover by Rahzzah On Sale 3/16 Avengers #54 Carnage Forever variant cover by Greg Smallwood

Captain America/Iron Man #5 Carnage Forever variant cover by Kendrik “kunkka” Lim

Ghost Rider #2 Carnage Forever variant cover by Philip Tan

Reckoning War: Trial of the Watcher #1 Carnage Forever variant cover by Javier Rodriguez On Sale 3/23 Avengers Forever #4 Carnage Forever variant cover by Stephani Hans

Iron Man #18 Carnage Forever variant cover by Jeff Johnson

Shang-Chi #10 Carnage Forever variant cover by Leinil Francis Yu

She-Hulk #3 Carnage Forever variant cover by Skan On Sale 3/30 Hulk #5 Carnage Forever variant cover by Jonboy Meyers

Immortal X-Men #1 Carnage Forever variant cover by TBA

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #39 Carnage Forever variant cover by TBA

Silk #3 Carnage Forever variant cover by Inhyuk Lee

Silver Surfer: Rebirth #3 Carnage Forever variant cover by Paolo Siqueira

Spider-Woman #21 Carnage Forever variant cover by David Nakayama About “Carnage Forever”: Cletus Kasady is the most notorious serial killer in the Marvel Universe – and it's been thirty years since his first introduction! Thirty years of monsters, mayhem and murder – and you haven’t seen anything yet! With an awesome assembly of creators, this issue will have it all! A look back on Carnage's past, his present and, just maybe, the first hints you'll ever get of his visceral and violent future!

“Carnage Forever #1” will hit stores on February 23rd. Read Related Articles Marvel to Celebrate 30 Years of the Symbiote Killer…

The Predator Hunts Your Favorite Marvel Heroes in…

Marvel Celebrates 60th Anniversary of Spider-Man…

Marvel Comics Artists Create Variant Covers for "The…