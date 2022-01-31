Hulu Orders Musical Romantic Comedy Series “Up Here”

Hulu has given an eight-episode series order to Up Here, a musical romantic comedy set in New York City in the waning days of 1999.
What’s Happening:
- Up Here follows the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, as they fall in love – and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves – and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears, and fantasies that lives inside their heads.
- The creative team of Up Here includes Tony-winning playwright Steven Levenson (writer of the novel Dear Evan Hanson), Danielle Sanchez-Witzel (New Girl), Hamilton director Thomas Kail and Oscar, Emmy and Grammy-winning duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Frozen, WandaVision). They will all serve as writers and executive producers on the show.
- Levenson will also serve as showrunner, while Anderson-Lopez and Lopez will write original songs for the series.
- Thomas Kail, who previously directed Broadway shows such as Hamilton and In the Heights, will direct and executive produce the series.
- 20th Television and Kail’s Old 320 Sycamore Productions co-produce the series, which is currently casting with production set to begin this summer in New York.
