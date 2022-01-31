Hulu Orders Musical Romantic Comedy Series “Up Here”

Hulu has given an eight-episode series order to Up Here, a musical romantic comedy set in New York City in the waning days of 1999.

What’s Happening:

Up Here follows the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, as they fall in love – and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves – and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears, and fantasies that lives inside their heads.

follows the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, as they fall in love – and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves – and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears, and fantasies that lives inside their heads. The creative team of Up Here includes Tony-winning playwright Steven Levenson (writer of the novel Dear Evan Hanson ), Danielle Sanchez-Witzel ( New Girl ), Hamilton Frozen , WandaVision

includes Tony-winning playwright Steven Levenson (writer of the novel ), Danielle Sanchez-Witzel ( ), , Levenson will also serve as showrunner, while Anderson-Lopez and Lopez will write original songs for the series.

Thomas Kail, who previously directed Broadway shows such as Hamilton and In the Heights , will direct and executive produce the series.

and , will direct and executive produce the series. 20th Television and Kail’s Old 320 Sycamore Productions co-produce the series, which is currently casting with production set to begin this summer in New York.

More Hulu News: