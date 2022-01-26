Clair Danes Joins Cast of FX’s “Fleishman is in Trouble”

Emmy award winner Clair Danes has reportedly joined the cast of the upcoming FX limited series Fleishman is in Trouble, according to Deadline.

Danes is set to star in the upcoming series opposite Jesse Eisenberg and Lizzy Caplan.

Danes will play Rachel, a very successful and ambitious talent agent whose put-together exterior conceals past trauma. While she initially enjoys her freedom after leaving Toby, Rachel ultimately struggles with her new identity.

The accomplished actor also stars in the upcoming Apple TV+ limite series The Essex Serpent .

. Previously, she starred in Showtime’s Homeland which was produced by Disney TV Studios’ 20th Television.

which was produced by Disney TV Studios’ 20th Television. She earned an Emmy, a Golden Globe and a SAG Award for her role in the HBO film Temple Grandin.

About Fleishman is in Trouble:

The limited series has reportedly been in development since mid 2019 when ABC

As was the plan at the time, Signature will produce the series for FX which will now stream exclusively on FX on Hulu

Brodesser-Akner is attached to write the nine-episode limited series as well as serve as an executive producer.

Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly and Susannah Grant will also executive produce.

Fleishman Is in Trouble is Brodesser-Akner’s first novel and the FX adaptation will be her first TV writing credit.

Synopsis: