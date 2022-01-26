Clair Danes Joins Cast of FX’s “Fleishman is in Trouble”

Emmy award winner Clair Danes has reportedly joined the cast of the upcoming FX limited series Fleishman is in Trouble, according to Deadline.
- Danes is set to star in the upcoming series opposite Jesse Eisenberg and Lizzy Caplan.
- Danes will play Rachel, a very successful and ambitious talent agent whose put-together exterior conceals past trauma. While she initially enjoys her freedom after leaving Toby, Rachel ultimately struggles with her new identity.
- The accomplished actor also stars in the upcoming Apple TV+ limite series The Essex Serpent.
- Previously, she starred in Showtime’s Homeland which was produced by Disney TV Studios’ 20th Television.
- She earned an Emmy, a Golden Globe and a SAG Award for her role in the HBO film Temple Grandin.
About Fleishman is in Trouble:
- The limited series has reportedly been in development since mid 2019 when ABC Signature Studios secured the rights in a ten-way bidding war beating out HBO and others.
- As was the plan at the time, Signature will produce the series for FX which will now stream exclusively on FX on Hulu.
- Brodesser-Akner is attached to write the nine-episode limited series as well as serve as an executive producer.
- Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly and Susannah Grant will also executive produce.
- Fleishman Is in Trouble is Brodesser-Akner’s first novel and the FX adaptation will be her first TV writing credit.
Synopsis:
- “Fleishman Is in Trouble centers on recently separated forty-something Toby Fleishman, who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth, before he got married at the tail-end of medical school. But just at the start of his first summer of sexual freedom, his ex-wife, Rachel, disappears, leaving him with the kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return. As he balances parenting, the return of old friends, a promotion at the hospital that is a long time coming, and all the eligible women that Manhattan has to offer, he realizes that he’ll never be able to figure out what happened to Rachel until he can take a more honest look at what happened to their marriage in the first place.”