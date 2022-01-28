Adam Brody Joins Jesse Eisenberg, Lizzy Caplan, and Claire Danes in the FX on Hulu adaptation of “Fleishman Is in Trouble.”

Adam Brody is the latest casting announcement for the FX on Hulu limited series Fleishman Is in Trouble.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed the latest casting announcements for Fleishman Is in Trouble, an FX on Hulu novel of the same name

Adam Brody (Mrs. America) will play Seth, a close friend of the main character Toby.

Additional cast reveals include Jasper Swinton (Halston) as Solly and Meara Mahoney Gross (Don't Look Up) Hanna, Toby's children.

The series follows a recently single forty-something father named Toby Fleishman whose ex-wife disappears without a trace.

Taffy Brodesser-Akner is writing the nine-episode series based on her book and also serves as an executive producer alongside Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, and Susannah Grant.

Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris will direct several episodes and executive produce.

Fleishman Is in Trouble Cast (So Far):

Jesse Eisenberg – Toby Fleishman

Lizzy Caplan – Libby

Claire Danes – Rachel

Adam Brody – Seth

Maxim Jasper Swinton – Solly

Meara Mahoney Gross – Hanna

Fleishman Is in Trouble Synopsis:

“Fleishman Is in Trouble centers on recently separated forty-something Toby Fleishman, who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth, before he got married at the tail-end of medical school. But just at the start of his first summer of sexual freedom, his ex-wife, Rachel, disappears, leaving him with the kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return. As he balances parenting, the return of old friends, a promotion at the hospital that is a long time coming, and all the eligible women that Manhattan has to offer, he realizes that he’ll never be able to figure out what happened to Rachel until he can take a more honest look at what happened to their marriage in the first place.”

