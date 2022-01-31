Universal Studios Hollywood Offering Lunar New Year Noodle House at Hollywood & Dine Restaurant

It turns out Universal Studios Hollywood will be having a small Lunar New Year celebration this year, in the form of a special themed Noodle House at the Hollywood & Dine restaurant. The park has shared the full menu for the Lunar New Year Noodle House, along with some pictures.

Hollywood & Dine, which is located at the front of the park near the entrance to Waterworld, is decked out for the Lunar New Year.

The Lunar New Year Noodle House menu debuts at Hollywood & Dine tomorrow, February 1st.

Asian Salad

Chicken Egg Roll with Sweet & Sour Sauce

A plate of desserts including Chocolate Dipped Fortune Cookies, Year of the Tiger Cookie and Lucky Red Velvet Cupcake

Fortune Cookie Frappe

Long Life Noodle Soup with Shrimp Tempura

Mango Tiger Boba

Pork Ramen

Secret Ingredient Noodle Soup

Shrimp and Vegetable Shumai with Chili Dipping Sauce

Cinnamon Tiger Tail Donut

Vegetable Egg Rolls with Sweet & Sour Sauce