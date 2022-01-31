Universal Studios Hollywood Offering Lunar New Year Noodle House at Hollywood & Dine Restaurant

It turns out Universal Studios Hollywood will be having a small Lunar New Year celebration this year, in the form of a special themed Noodle House at the Hollywood & Dine restaurant. The park has shared the full menu for the Lunar New Year Noodle House, along with some pictures.
Hollywood & Dine, which is located at the front of the park near the entrance to Waterworld, is decked out for the Lunar New Year.
The Lunar New Year Noodle House menu debuts at Hollywood & Dine tomorrow, February 1st.
Asian Salad
Chicken Egg Roll with Sweet & Sour Sauce
A plate of desserts including Chocolate Dipped Fortune Cookies, Year of the Tiger Cookie and Lucky Red Velvet Cupcake
Fortune Cookie Frappe
Long Life Noodle Soup with Shrimp Tempura
Mango Tiger Boba
Pork Ramen
Secret Ingredient Noodle Soup
Shrimp and Vegetable Shumai with Chili Dipping Sauce
Cinnamon Tiger Tail Donut
Vegetable Egg Rolls with Sweet & Sour Sauce