“The World of Avatar: A Visual Exploration” Book Releasing April 26th, 2022

The official Avatar Twitter account today announced The World of Avatar: A Visual Exploration. This book celebrates, explores, and explains the world of Pandora—its extraordinary geology, flora and fauna, and the customs and beliefs of its people, the Na’vi.
What’s Happening:
- Celebrate the first decade of James Cameron’s Avatar and the beginnings of an epic cinematic journey with The World of Avatar: A Visual Exploration.
- Delve into the majestic world of Pandora and discover the incredible wealth of creativity that led this story to become the highest-grossing film of all time and the winner of three Academy Awards.
We’re excited to announce The World of Avatar: A Visual Exploration. This book celebrates, explores, and explains the world of Pandora—its extraordinary geology, flora and fauna, and the customs and beliefs of its people, the Na’vi. Coming soon from @dkbooks/@dkpublishing. pic.twitter.com/z9tZODwoAy
— Avatar (@officialavatar) January 31, 2022
- The book uniquely covers key content from all aspects of the burgeoning franchise. It combines original movie stills and artwork with stunning imagery from Cirque du Soleil’s Avatar-inspired show Toruk: The First Flight; and Pandora: The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- With a foreword by Avatar star Zoe Saldana (Neytiri), and an introduction by producer Jon Landau, The World of Avatar concludes with a “sneak peek” of a new Avatar era, fuelling excitement for the long-awaited release of Avatar 2 in December 2022.
- This 128 page book will be released on April 26th, 2022, with a suggested retail price of $21.99.
- You can now pre-order The World of Avatar: A Visual Exploration from your favorite retailer.