“Man in the Arena” to Make TV Debut Today on ESPN2

With Tom Brady making headlines this weekend by seemingly retiring before making it clear that he hasn’t decided just yet, ESPN is going to be featuring even more of the legendary quarterback than normal today. The new ESPN+ documentary series Man in the Arena will be making its linear television debut today.
- The first two episodes of Man in the Arena will make their television debut today on ESPN2.
- The first episode will air at 5 PM ET with the second episode following immediately after at 6 PM ET.
- There is no word yet on whether the rest of the episodes will eventually make their way to the network as well.
About Man in the Arena:
- Directed by Religion of Sports’ Gotham Chopra, the series features Brady and other notable figures deconstructing the milestones of his legendary NFL career, mining the psychological and emotional terrain of each victory and defeat.
- Each episode focuses on a single Super Bowl appearance, beginning with Super Bowl XXXVI, the season Brady took over as quarterback for the New England Patriots after star quarterback Drew Bledsoe suffered an injury.
- The episodes depict not just the pivotal moments, but everything that leads to them, illustrating the series of small steps that seem insignificant at the time, but when reflected upon, show the distance traveled. The docuseries is co-produced by ESPN, 199 Productions, Gotham Chopra for Religion of Sports, and NFL Films.
- The series features exclusive interviews with key figures from Brady’s life and career, including
- Julie Brady
- Maureen Brady
- Nancy Brady
- Tedy Bruschi
- Gisele Bündchen
- Drew Bledsoe
- Julian Edelman
- Alex Guerrero
- Rob Gronkowski
- Rodney Harrison
- Peyton Manning
- Willie McGinest
- Lawyer Milloy
- Randy Moss
- Bill O’Brien
- Richard Sherman
- Michael Strahan
- Mike Vrabel
- Wes Welker
- Vince Wilfork
