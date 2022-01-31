“Man in the Arena” to Make TV Debut Today on ESPN2

With Tom Brady making headlines this weekend by seemingly retiring before making it clear that he hasn’t decided just yet, ESPN is going to be featuring even more of the legendary quarterback than normal today. The new ESPN+ documentary series Man in the Arena will be making its linear television debut today.

The first two episodes of Man in the Arena will make their television debut today on ESPN2.

The first episode will air at 5 PM ET with the second episode following immediately after at 6 PM ET.

There is no word yet on whether the rest of the episodes will eventually make their way to the network as well.

About Man in the Arena: