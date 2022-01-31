Latest Episode of “Details We Dig” Takes a Closer Look at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

The latest installment of the Disney Parks YouTube series Details We Dig takes a closer look at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa in Walt Disney World.
- The new video takes a look at five different fun details from the resort, including:
- 5 – Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa celebrates the same Victorian era architecture found on Main Street, U.S.A. in the Magic Kingdom.
- 4 – Designers created their own style for this resort, which they dubbed “Vacation Victorian.” One of the features of this style is the Victorian-style artworks, which is usually used to depict human, used to depict playful animals instead.
- 3 – The lobby features Victorian influences from around the globe, including the Chinese style of the aviary, San Francisco-Victorian storefronts and more.
- 2 – The massive chandeliers above the lobby are made to mimic the shape of a pineapple, a symbol of hospitality.
- 1 – The lobby fountain at the Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa features penguins inspired by Mary Poppins. This choice was made because the resort is designed, like the film, to blend the “playful and refined.”
- You can see all of these details in the full video below:
- Details We Dig is a short-format (2 – 5 min) series where Disney Files staff share five favorite details, legends, or back stories from a featured Disney Vacation Club Resort.
