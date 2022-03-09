Festival of Fantasy Parade and Red Carpet Dreams Added to Disney Genie+ Starting This Friday

Beginning this Friday, March 11th, two attractions will be added to the Disney Genie+ service at Walt Disney World: Magic Kingdom’s Festival of Fantasy Parade and the Red Carpet Dreams Mickey Mouse meet & greet at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade and the Red Carpet Dreams Mickey Mouse meet & greet are being added to the Disney Genie+ service as extra Lightning Lane selections, starting this Friday.
- The Festival of Fantasy Parade returned to the Magic Kingdom today for the first time since March 2020.
- This update gives guests even more options to choose from when using Disney Genie+ service.
- The purchase of Disney Genie+ service is available in addition to a standby entrance or traditional parade viewing.
- More information about Lightning Lane can be found on the official Walt Disney World website.
