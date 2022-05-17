Sith, Jedi, Scoundrels, Bounty Hunters, Droids and more will be descending on Anaheim California next week for the return of Star Wars Celebration. The 2022 event will include guest speakers, panels, plenty of exciting reveals and merchandise of course! StarWars.com has shared a sneak peek at the exclusive items coming to the Show Store.
What’s Happening:
- We’re just days away from the return of Star Wars Celebration and the 2022 in-person event is promising to be full of excitement and all sorts of galactic shenanigans!
- In anticipation of the fan favorite event that focuses on all things Star Wars, StarWars.com is giving fans a sneak peek at the exclusive merchandise offerings available to attendees.
- The new apparel and home goods spans t-shirts, jackets, mugs, throws, and more and will on sold at the Show Store.
- Whether your favorite characters are from The Bad Batch, you secretly want to be Ahsoka Tano or just like unique things like a Frog Lady (The Mandalorian) plush, there is something here designed for fans from every single faction.
- Star Wars Celebration will be held May 26-29, 2022, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.
Star Wars Celebration Apparel
With so many Star Wars t-shirts available, true devotees could wear one a week for almost a year and never have a repeat. Bring on the styles featuring Ahsoka, Bo-Katan, Doctor Aphra, Jawas, destinations like Hoth and more.
Powerful Ladies
Abstract Ahsoka Tano Women’s Tee
Ahsoka Tano Portrait Tee
Bo-Katan Tank Top
Sanctuary Tee
Doctor Aphra Tee
Wesell Mania Tee
Classics
Dex’s Diner Staff Tee
Guerre Stellari (Italian Star Wars: A New Hope Poster) Tee
Hoth Badge Art Tee
Offworld Jawas Tee
Max Rebo & Droopy McCool Tee
New Era of Star Wars
#Mando Tee
Grogu’s Bistro Tee (back of tee pictured)
Wrecker’s Gym Tee
Visit Mos Pelgo Tee
StarWars.com Star Wars Is for Everyone Tee
Dress Shirt and Outerwear
Star Wars: Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary Clone Pattern Shirt
Star Wars: Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary Clone Pattern Track Jacket
Star Wars: Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary Jango Fett Windbreaker
Star Wars: Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary Jedi Youngling Training Beanie
Star Wars Celebration Home Essentials
Bring the galaxy to your favorite space (work, personal, vacation) with functional and fancy accessories themed to your favorite films and series.
Camtono Cooler Bag
Beskar Metal Coasters (Set of 2)
Aunt Beru Coffee Mug
Dex’s Diner Neon Sign
Frog Lady Plush
Floating Rock Training Kit
X-Wing Pool Float with Removable R2-D2
Star Wars Designs by Karen Hallion
ABC Playing Card Set by Karen Hallion
ABC Throw Pillow by Karen Hallion
ABC Woven Throw Blanket by Karen Hallion
More Merchandise for Star Wars Celebration:
- RockLove is expanding their Kyber Crystal Collection with a second wave of hilts inspired by the galaxy’s greatest Jedi and Sith.
- Loungefly has revealed their latest line up of bags, wallets and pins that will be available exclusively at Celebration and then online starting on May 27th.