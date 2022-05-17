Sith, Jedi, Scoundrels, Bounty Hunters, Droids and more will be descending on Anaheim California next week for the return of Star Wars Celebration. The 2022 event will include guest speakers, panels, plenty of exciting reveals and merchandise of course! StarWars.com has shared a sneak peek at the exclusive items coming to the Show Store.

What’s Happening:

We’re just days away from the return of Star Wars Celebration

In anticipation of the fan favorite event that focuses on all things Star Wars, StarWars.com is giving fans a sneak peek

The new apparel and home goods spans t-shirts, jackets, mugs, throws, and more and will on sold at the Show Store.

Whether your favorite characters are from The Bad Batch , you secretly want to be Ahsoka Tano or just like unique things like a Frog Lady ( The Mandalorian ) plush, there is something here designed for fans from every single faction.

Star Wars Celebration Apparel

With so many Star Wars t-shirts available, true devotees could wear one a week for almost a year and never have a repeat. Bring on the styles featuring Ahsoka, Bo-Katan, Doctor Aphra, Jawas, destinations like Hoth and more.

Powerful Ladies

Abstract Ahsoka Tano Women’s Tee

Ahsoka Tano Portrait Tee

Bo-Katan Tank Top

Sanctuary Tee

Doctor Aphra Tee

Wesell Mania Tee

Classics

Dex’s Diner Staff Tee

Guerre Stellari (Italian Star Wars: A New Hope Poster) Tee

Hoth Badge Art Tee

Offworld Jawas Tee

Max Rebo & Droopy McCool Tee

New Era of Star Wars

#Mando Tee

Grogu’s Bistro Tee (back of tee pictured)

Wrecker’s Gym Tee

Visit Mos Pelgo Tee

StarWars.com Star Wars Is for Everyone Tee

Dress Shirt and Outerwear

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary Clone Pattern Shirt

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary Clone Pattern Track Jacket

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary Jango Fett Windbreaker

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary Jedi Youngling Training Beanie

Star Wars Celebration Home Essentials

Bring the galaxy to your favorite space (work, personal, vacation) with functional and fancy accessories themed to your favorite films and series.

Camtono Cooler Bag

Beskar Metal Coasters (Set of 2)

Aunt Beru Coffee Mug

Dex’s Diner Neon Sign

Frog Lady Plush

Floating Rock Training Kit

X-Wing Pool Float with Removable R2-D2

Star Wars Designs by Karen Hallion

ABC Playing Card Set by Karen Hallion

ABC Throw Pillow by Karen Hallion

ABC Woven Throw Blanket by Karen Hallion

More Merchandise for Star Wars Celebration: