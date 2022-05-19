“Baymax!” Release Date Revealed on Disney+ App

Though it was announced almost two years ago, we now have a more specific date in which the first series from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Baymax! Arrives on Disney+ thanks to a bit of information on the Disney+ app.

What’s Happening:

The new animated series from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Baymax! Is set to debut on June 29th, 2022 based on a description in the Disney+ app.

Is set to debut on June 29th, 2022 based on a description in the Disney+ app. Based on the Academy Award winning, Big Hero 6, the new series follows everyone’s favorite health-care bot on his own adventures in the city.

the new series follows everyone’s favorite health-care bot on his own adventures in the city. Originally announced back at the Walt Disney Company Investors Day back in 2020, the only release information we had since was “Summer of 2022.” The Disney+ App reveals the far more specific date that is only a little more than a month away, June 29th, 2022.

Baymax!, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ first-ever animated series, takes place in the fantastical city of San Fransokyo and features fan favorite healthcare bot, Baymax. Created by Don Hall, the Oscar-winning director of Big Hero 6, the series is based on the character from the original film.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ first-ever animated series, takes place in the fantastical city of San Fransokyo and features fan favorite healthcare bot, Baymax. Created by Don Hall, the Oscar-winning director of the series is based on the character from the original film. You can catch a trailer for the series below!

More Disney+ News:

After much speculation, Variety has confirmed Daredevil series is moving forward at Disney+

series is moving forward at The entire family can enjoy watching or hosting parties as Custom Premier lounges will bring Lovesac product benefits

Disney Original Documentary just announced that an Elton John documentary film Disney+ Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances And The Years That Made His Legend.