“Baymax!” Release Date Revealed on Disney+ App

Though it was announced almost two years ago, we now have a more specific date in which the first series from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Baymax! Arrives on Disney+ thanks to a bit of information on the Disney+ app.
What’s Happening:
- The new animated series from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Baymax! Is set to debut on June 29th, 2022 based on a description in the Disney+ app.
- Based on the Academy Award winning, Big Hero 6, the new series follows everyone’s favorite health-care bot on his own adventures in the city.
- Originally announced back at the Walt Disney Company Investors Day back in 2020, the only release information we had since was “Summer of 2022.” The Disney+ App reveals the far more specific date that is only a little more than a month away, June 29th, 2022.
- Baymax!, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ first-ever animated series, takes place in the fantastical city of San Fransokyo and features fan favorite healthcare bot, Baymax. Created by Don Hall, the Oscar-winning director of Big Hero 6, the series is based on the character from the original film.
- You can catch a trailer for the series below!
More Disney+ News:
- After much speculation, Variety has confirmed a new Daredevil series is moving forward at Disney+, with Matt Corman and Chris Ord attached to write and executive produce.
- The entire family can enjoy watching or hosting parties as Custom Premier lounges will bring Lovesac product benefits to life with the help of Disney+.
- Disney Original Documentary just announced that an Elton John documentary film is heading to film festivals, theaters, and Disney+, titled Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances And The Years That Made His Legend.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now