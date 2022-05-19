New “Daredevil” Series in the Works at Disney+

After much speculation, Variety has confirmed a new Daredevil series is moving forward at Disney+, with Matt Corman and Chris Ord attached to write and executive produce.

  • Rumors have persisted for some time that a Disney+ series about the Man Without Fear was in the works, especially considering that two of the stars of the Netflix Daredevil series — Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio — have appeared in recent Marvel projects.
  • Cox played Matt Murdock, the secret identity of Daredevil, in the film Spider-Man: No Way Home, while D’Onofrio reprised the role of Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. Kingpin, in the Disney+ series Hawkeye.
  • It now appears that the project is picking up steam with the hiring of Corman and Ord, although Marvel has yet to announce anything regarding the show formally.
  • Reps for Corman and Ord declined to comment. Marvel Studios reps do not comment on projects in development.
  • There is no confirmation if any of the stars from the previous Daredevil series will be returning.
  • Rumors about a continuation of Daredevil have been persisting following the addition of the Netflix Marvel shows, such as Jessica Jones and Luke Cage, to Disney+ in March.

