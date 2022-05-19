New “Daredevil” Series in the Works at Disney+

After much speculation, Variety has confirmed a new Daredevil series is moving forward at Disney+, with Matt Corman and Chris Ord attached to write and executive produce.

What’s Happening:

Rumors have persisted for some time that a Disney+ series about the Man Without Fear was in the works, especially considering that two of the stars of the Netflix Daredevil series — Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio — have appeared in recent Marvel

series — Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio — have appeared in recent Cox played Matt Murdock, the secret identity of Daredevil, in the film Spider-Man: No Way Home , while D’Onofrio reprised the role of Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. Kingpin, in the Disney+ series Hawkeye .

, while D’Onofrio reprised the role of Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. Kingpin, in the Disney+ series . It now appears that the project is picking up steam with the hiring of Corman and Ord, although Marvel has yet to announce anything regarding the show formally.

Reps for Corman and Ord declined to comment. Marvel Studios reps do not comment on projects in development.

There is no confirmation if any of the stars from the previous Daredevil series will be returning.

series will be returning. Rumors about a continuation of Daredevil have been persisting following the addition of the Netflix Marvel shows Jessica Jones and Luke Cage, to Disney+ in March.

More News from the Marvel Cinematic Universe: