Marvel Studios Releases First Image from “Echo,” Coming to Disney+ in 2023

Marvel Studios has released the first image from Echo, a Disney+ original series that follows the adventures of Maya Lopez.

What’s Happening:

Alaqua Cox is back as Maya Lopez, with production currently underway on Marvel Studios’ Echo .

. The series will launch on Disney+ in 2023, continuing the story of Maya Lopez, who made her first MCU appearance in Hawkeye .

. Echo will tell Maya Lopez’s origin story, revealing the deaf character’s Native American heritage.

will tell Maya Lopez’s origin story, revealing the deaf character’s Native American heritage. The series is being directed by Sydney Freeland ( Navajo ) and Catriona McKenzie ( Gunaikurnai ).

) and Catriona McKenzie ( ). Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin. Co-executive producers are Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King, and Jennifer Booth.

About Marvel Studios’ Echo:

Streaming exclusively on Disney, the origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.

Echo Cast:

Alaqua Cox

Chaske Spencer

Tantoo Cardinal

Devery Jacobs

Cody Lightning

Graham Greene

Zahn McClarnon