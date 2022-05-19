Lovesac and Disney+ Team Up to Enhance the Way You Watch Movies

Lovesac and Disney+ are teaming up to enhance viewer experiences on streaming services.
What's Happening:
- Lovesac and Disney+ will be teaming up just in time to kick off the release of Disney's all-new original movie Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, which will start streaming on May 20th.
- They will be teaming up to enhance the home experience for viewers in the coming years throughout the U.S.
- The entire family can enjoy watching or hosting parties as Custom Premier lounges will bring Lovesac product benefits to life with the help of Disney+.
- Lovesac has an innovative StealthTech Sound + Charge home audio system, which enables music inside the adaptable Sactional platform.
- It features immersive Surround Sound by Harman Kardon as well as wireless charging.
- What better way to watch all of your favorite Disney movies?
What They're Saying:
- "Lovesac StealthTech was designed to bring the movie theater experience into the comfort of our customer's homes, so we couldn't be more excited to team up with Disney+ to showcase our immersive, surround sound technology in unison with the premiere of Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, and future projects, all while offering the best possible viewing experience to families everywhere," said Lovesac Founder and CEO, Shawn Nelson.
- "The StealthTech Sound + Charge System creates an unrivaled home theater experience, which is why we're thrilled to collaborate with Disney+ to deepen and expand the visual and auditory capabilities that our product provides through the launch of their most anticipated films," said Lovesac President & Chief
- Operating Officer, Mary Fox. "It's always a priority for us to identify partners that align with our mission to provide unmatched viewing experiences, and with Disney+ leading in streamed content created for the whole family, we knew there was a great opportunity here."
