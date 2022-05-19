Lovesac and Disney+ Team Up to Enhance the Way You Watch Movies

Lovesac and Disney+ are teaming up to enhance viewer experiences on streaming services.

What's Happening:

Lovesac and Disney+ will be teaming up just in time to kick off the release of Disney's all-new original movie Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers , which will start streaming on May 20th.

, which will start streaming on May 20th. They will be teaming up to enhance the home experience for viewers in the coming years throughout the U.S.

The entire family can enjoy watching or hosting parties as Custom Premier lounges will bring Lovesac product benefits to life with the help of Disney+.

Lovesac has an innovative StealthTech Sound + Charge home audio system, which enables music inside the adaptable Sactional platform.

It features immersive Surround Sound by Harman Kardon as well as wireless charging.

What better way to watch all of your favorite Disney movies?

What They're Saying:

"Lovesac StealthTech was designed to bring the movie theater experience into the comfort of our customer's homes, so we couldn't be more excited to team up with Disney+ to showcase our immersive, surround sound technology in unison with the premiere of Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, and future projects, all while offering the best possible viewing experience to families everywhere," said Lovesac Founder and CEO, Shawn Nelson.

"The StealthTech Sound + Charge System creates an unrivaled home theater experience, which is why we're thrilled to collaborate with Disney+ to deepen and expand the visual and auditory capabilities that our product provides through the launch of their most anticipated films," said Lovesac President & Chief

Operating Officer, Mary Fox. "It's always a priority for us to identify partners that align with our mission to provide unmatched viewing experiences, and with Disney+ leading in streamed content created for the whole family, we knew there was a great opportunity here."